Waitaki secures funding to place another 50 young people in work

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 12:41

After successfully applying for Ministry of Social Development Funding for Special Programmes, Waitaki District Council has secured up to $500,000 Mayors Taskforce for Jobs funding to assist the district’s youth in their transition to employment. Community Development Manager Helen Algar said, "This is the best news we could have. The project is running well with a great team who are highly engaged with employers and young people. It takes time to develop relationships and trust, so investment in both employers and youth is critical. The new funding will provide opportunities for us to support many more young people into work, which is the ultimate goal, but alongside that it helps to build the economy and the wellbeing of all involved.

Waitaki entered this scheme in March but it only really grew legs in April and May due to the time needed to get our support team and systems in place. So far it has resulted in four young people settled in employment with a further 22 engaged with and being supported on the pathway."

TK Hire is one of the local companies to benefit. Owner Craig Weatherly says that taking on new staff member Darryl wouldn’t have been viable without the 36-week funding. "Its winter, things are naturally a bit quiet at the moment, and it gives us time to train him, up his skills, and pay for the necessary courses - putting him in a much better position, too."

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "I am absolutely thrilled that we are able to continue the good work that has been started, with our team of professionals engaging with businesses and unemployed youth throughout Waitaki. This is an excellent example of how local government can work with community to solve challenges, and in this case, create life-changing opportunities for our young people! We have the task of getting another fifty youth into employment over the next year, and we have a wonderful team who will make that happen."