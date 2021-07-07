Two-hour free parking for displayed permits - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 17:15

Mobility carpark users now get an extra two hours free parking in the CBD.

The two-hours is additional to the 30 minutes free parking that mobility cardholders currently receive.

"We’re wanting to ensure mobility park users can easily and safely access where they need to go without worrying about time," says Council parking team leader Ross Hannam.

"It is important that those without permits do not use mobility parks - even if you think you’re ‘just popping in for a minute’. If you’re parked in a mobility park without a permit, you can expect a $150 fine."

The decision on extra free parking is in response to requests from the public for extended mobility parking time and tougher crackdowns for those who choose to ignore the rules.