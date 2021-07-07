|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand’s history books are full of the chronicled lives of mostly pÄkehÄ men. It doesn’t take much digging to see how easily the achievements and experiences of women and wÄhine MÄori can vanish from the official record. These women have been long over-looked or portrayed as bystanders to our history.
This is exactly what has happened with WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s story-telling over 114 years. Now is the time for change and to set the record straight.
"The truth is, if it wasn’t for two MÄori midwives and healers - Mere Harper and Ria Tikini - and the patronage and support of Lady Victoria Plunket, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket would not be here today," says WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket Chief Executive, Amanda Malu.
It has long been the understanding that Dr Frederic Truby King single-handedly established the organisation that has been helping tamariki and whÄnau across New Zealand for 114 years. But that is only half the story.
Mere Harper and Ria Tikini were both of KÄi Tahu and KÄti Huirapa descent, and often worked closely with their friend and neighbour, Dr King, to care for the ill in their community. They were also some of the first health professionals to work in the KaritÄne Home for Babies when it opened in Dunedin in 1907.
It was Mere and Ria who helped deliver Tommy Mutu in 1906 - and who’s concerns led them to seek the support of Dr King to nurture him back to strength when breastfeeding issues were causing him to lose weight and become unwell. Tommy has forever since been known as the first Plunket baby.
The history of WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket most of us know is - like much of Aotearoa’s history - incomplete at best, misleading and incorrect at worst. Stories have been told, but not the full story. This has rendered these founding wÄhine toa invisible, and WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s bicultural origins have been forgotten.
WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is on a journey to reclaim its whakapapa; to fulfil the legacy of Mere Harper and Ria Tikini by going back to its bicultural origins, ensuring equitable health outcomes for all whÄnau.
Mere and Ria reached out to form a partnership to achieve the best outcomes for their pÄpi and whÄnau. They centred on the needs of their whÄnau and built a collaborative and supportive system around them. For WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket, and for Aotearoa, it is time to get back to those foundations.
"By acknowledging and embracing our bicultural origins, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is creating a shared space and working to become a truly bicultural organisation that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi. WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is on the pathway to becoming what we were always meant to be: an organisation that partners with whÄnau, is helpful and doesn’t judge, is brave and thoughtful, and optimistic for the future," says Ms Malu.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice