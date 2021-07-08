Views sought on northern Kenepuru roading improvements

Thursday, 8 July, 2021 - 11:37

Community input is being sought on a series of road and safety improvements planned for the northern Kenepuru area, Porirua.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker welcomed the improvements designed to help manage the traffic growth anticipated from the opening of Transmission Gully and from other developments in the area.

"These initiatives will make it easier and safer for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists to access businesses, Kenepuru Landing, Summerset Retirement Village, Bishop Viard College and the city centre," she said.

"We’ve got ideas that include signalised intersections, shared paths, footpath upgrades, raised tables and an improved roundabout and we want to make sure we’ve considered all the issues before we finalise designs."

A drop-in session will be held on Thursday 15 July between 5pm - 7pm, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 16 Kenepuru Drive. The four main projects up for discussion are:

-Kenepuru Drive new intersections with Lyttelton Ave and Lower Main Drive

-Lower Main Drive to Ferry Place footpath (including the Lyttelton Ave/Walton Leigh Ave intersection upgrade)

-Short-term measures for the Titahi Bay Road roundabout

-Lower Main Drive to Te Ara Tawa shared path

These projects are a continuation of the work currently underway along the entire Kenepuru corridor.

Designs are expected to be completed by early 2022 and construction of the proposed intersection along Kenepuru Drive between Lyttelton Ave and Lower Main Drive is planned for completion mid-2023.

The timing of the construction of the other three projects is subject to confirmation of funding.

Feedback is due in by Friday 30 July and can be given at the drop-in session, online at www.poriruacity.govt.nz/your-council/city-projects/kenepuru-corridor/#northern or by email at kenepurucorridor@poriruacity.govt.nz.