Two Auckland culinary students through to the NSSCC Grand Final

Thursday, 8 July, 2021 - 11:45

Wednesday 7th July, four culinary students from the Auckland North and Auckland South regions competed for a place in the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition (NSSCC) Grand Final. The regional final was held at the NZ Chefs Culinary Salon at Manukau Institute of Technology in Otara. Congratulations to Tamara Hesketh from Taipa Area School, regional winner for Auckland North. Congratulations to Wei-Zin Chan from Botany Downs Secondary College, regional winner for Auckland South. Tamara and Wei-Zin turned up the heat in the kitchen, having to prepare, cook and plate, two individually plated portions of an entrée within 60 minutes. The entrée had to contain fresh New Zealand grown broccoli as the main component of the dish. Tamara’s winning dish, Tempura, panko fried broccoli on broccoli wasabi cream with a Horopito, Mirin Asian dipping sauce.

Wei-Zin’s winning dish, Broccoli pancake with three cheese ricotta, broccoli puree with walnut filling, pickled broccoli stem and salsa. Garnished with microgreens and balsamic glaze.

Judges’ comments ‘Congratulations to all competitors for their inspiring creations. Good use of ingredients that were well seasoned. Great use of broccoli, which was cooked very well in many ways.’

The culinary students representing their schools were: Karisma Kingi and Tamara Hesketh from Taipa Area School, Jorga Diffey and Wei-Zin Chan from Botany Downs Secondary College.

Each regional winner will choose a team mate and compete in the NSSCC Grand Final against seven other regional teams on 8th September in Auckland. The competition is proudly sponsored by 5+ A Day, Bidfood, Moffat, Service IQ, Southern Hospitality, Waitoa Chicken, and Vegetables.co.nz, all of whom are supporting the industry's upcoming best student chefs.

NSSCC is organised annually by the Culinary Arts Development Trust (CADT), a non-profit charitable trust formed in January 2015.

The CADT promotes culinary arts in New Zealand as a career option for those interested in developing their professional experience through culinary competitions. Working with sponsors, local councils, government bodies and communities, the CADT encourages, fosters and oversees New Zealand culinary talent, and the creation of relationships within the industry, with an overall focus on healthy eating.