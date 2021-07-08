Redeployment Programme Finalist in National Awards

Thursday, 8 July, 2021 - 13:01

The success of the TairÄwhiti Economic Support Package Redeployment Programme (TRP) continues with the announcement it’s one of three finalists in the Te Tohu mÅ te KaiÄrahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award.

The programme was a collaborative effort, backed by the Mayoral Forum which included Gisborne District Council, Eastland Group, Te Runanga o TÅ«ranganui a Kiwa, Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou, Eastland Wood Council, Trust TairÄwhiti, Ministry of Social Development, Provincial Development Unit, Te Puni Kokiri and Te Uru RÄkau.

Eighty-two entries across five categories were received for the hotly-contested Spirit of Service Awards 2021 with organisers praising the high quality of the work. Judges were extremely impressed with the extent to which the entries not only demonstrated public sector excellence, but exemplified a spirit of service and commitment to making a difference for New Zealand.

The $23.755m TRP redeployed 236 people, with 184 of those finding long term full time employment. Both numbers far exceeded expectations and targets.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said she was incredibly proud of the TRP and what it meant to the wider district. "This was a real example of Tairawhiti coming together to ensure the best possible outcomes for those who needed immediate help to set them up for future success."

The Mayoral Forum kept the programme focused on real work and real-world experiences which underpinned its success.

The TRP exceeded its targets and came in within budget across the five projects which included re-metalling of local roads, the removal of hazardous trees from local roads, kaitiaki o te whenua (TÄ«tÄ«rangi Maunga and Te Wherowhero Lagoon), tree clearance from power lines and a regional workforce plan.

"The candidates and their outcomes were at the heart of everything we did with the TRP," says Ms Thatcher Swann.

"There was a clear ‘leave no-one behind’ approach to this project, to ensure all were fully supported through to their desired employment outcome."

As well as work, programme participants received pastoral support from TÅ«ranga Ararau and between them all, completed 977 certificated training courses.

In all, 67 local businesses were involved in the roll-out and 421 people were employed as a result of the TRP, which generated $66.8m of economic benefit for the region.

One of the very special spin-offs from the TRP was 2900m3 of firewood delivered free across the rohe to families in need.

The winners will be announced in mid-September.

The TRP video is available to view at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnowFZb0VK8

More information on the awards can be found at https://www.publicservice.govt.nz/our-work/awards-and-recognition/spirit-of-service-awards/