Excellent compliance found from aerial winter grazing inspections - Council

Thursday, 8 July, 2021 - 17:34

This week’s first aerial compliance inspection confirmed farmers have prepared well for winter grazing.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said this flight focused largely on the Mataura and upper Oreti catchments, and only three landowners were identified as potentially having some issues that need a closer look on-farm.

"I’m really pleased with what the team has seen. These flights help to reinforce that what’s being seen from the road isn’t always reflective of a breach of rules or environmental damage. Farmers are working hard and understanding the situation, and making a real effort to improve things. This sustained improvement is something that Southland as a whole can be proud of."

One area noted from the flight that could be improved was the grazing of buffers. "We noticed that while there were good buffers in place, some had been grazed," Mr Phillips said. "It’s important buffers are left ungrazed to remain an effective tool for reducing sediment getting to waterways.

"Wet weather is inevitable and while this will present challenges. It will be absolutely critical that farmers continue their focus on good wintering practice and not become complacent."

Rob Phillips said agriculture in Southland is very important to the regional and national economies, but that some farming practices, if not done well, negatively impact water quality. "Winter grazing is recognised as a high risk activity with regard to water quality and a lot of effort has gone into providing the advice and information to help farmers understand what is expected of them."

In 2019 a joint approach by the Council, DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Federated Farmers, MfE and MPI, was developed to help address the issues around intensive winter grazing. This joint approach has continued again this year.

The flight covered a large portion of eastern Southland, from Waituna, Fortrose and Waikawa, to Mataura, Waikaka and Riversdale areas.

Further aerial compliance flights are still to be scheduled to monitor other catchments.