Waitaki Museum and Archive/Te Whare Taoka o Waitaki refurbishment

Friday, 9 July, 2021 - 11:31

Waitaki District Council is pleased to announce the start of the next phase of the Cultural Facilities Development Project, with further renovations at the Waitaki Museum and Archive/ Te Whare Taoka o Waitaki which reopened in December 2020. Local firm Breens have been accepted as main contractor for refurbishment of the upper floor of museum, the archive enquiry area, and the museum collection store. The upper floor was formerly used for museum storage and has previously housed the Victorian Wardrobe. The museum collection store work will further ensure items are kept in temperature-controlled storage for safe keeping. Some of the work to be completed will include installing a lift to provide public access to the upper floor where additional exhibition and education space will be created.

While the work is underway, archive enquiries will be via email, phone and by appointment. People intending to donate something to the collection are asked to phone or email the museum as there is a moratorium on donating archives and objects while the work is underway.

Museum staff are currently developing exhibition plans for the new space and Acting Director Chloe Searle said excitement was mounting about what would be a fabulous public amenity and she was looking forward to having more exhibition space for the community to enjoy.

Deputy Mayor Melanie Tavendale said, "We can’t wait to see this beautiful building being used to its full potential. These upgrades will make the building healthier, allow greater accessibility to our community, while increasing exhibition space."

People and Culture Group Manager Lisa Bailie said, "We are all thrilled to see this work happening as it sees the development of another of our heritage buildings and will enhance our cultural facilities for locals and visitors alike. It will also allow staff to share more of the wonderful uniquely Waitaki stories that our collection holds."