Finalists announced for Te Hapai Hapori - Spirit of Service Awards 2021

Friday, 9 July, 2021 - 12:13

Te Kawa Mataaho has announced 21 finalists for this year’s Te HÄpai HÄpori | Spirit of Service Awards.

Te HÄpai HÄpori | Spirit of Service Awards are awarded annually to celebrate outstanding public services and initiatives that make a difference for New Zealanders.

A total of 82 entries for five Award categories were received from across the public sector, highlighting the outstanding work of individuals, agencies, organisations and joint initiatives with iwi and communities.

Deputy Commissioner, Integrity, Ethics and Standards Catherine Williams said this year’s entries were impressive and diverse, from around the motu.

Entries ranged from small business COVID-19 recovery initiatives to innovative ways of learning, from transformational workforce strategies to collaborative regional governance approaches for employment and from the arts sector to the justice sector.

"Without exception, the young leader entries are impressive and describe public servants who bring their dedication and professionalism not only to their workplace, but also to their communities," said Ms Williams.

The judging fortnight takes place from 26 July to 6 August. The winners will be announced on Thursday 16 September.

The Commission’s website provides all the details of the finalists: https://www.publicservice.govt.nz/our-work/awards-and-recognition/spirit-of-service-awards/sosa-2021/sosa-2021-finalists/

The five award categories are:

Te Tohu mÅ ngÄ Hua E Pai Ake Ana | Better Outcomes Award

Te Tohu mÅ te Ratonga Whakahirahira | Service Excellence Award

Te Tohu mÅ te TÅ«honotanga a NgÄi MÄori me te Karauna | MÄori Crown Relationships Award

Te Tohu mÅ te KaiÄrahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award

Te Tohu mÅ te KaiÄrahi Rangatahi o te Tau | Young Leader of the Year Award

The Prime Minister’s Award is selected from the winners of the first four categories and the Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to their community and who exemplifies a spirit of service.

Te Kawa Mataaho thanks the awards’ sponsors: The Australia and New Zealand School of Government, DXC Technology, Victoria University of Wellington School of Government, Westpac NZ, and Deloitte.