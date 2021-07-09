New e-waste recycling service in Kapiti

Friday, 9 July, 2021 - 13:09

Now there’s a solution for your old digital devices and defunct electronics cluttering up the house. Recycling for Charity have just opened e-waste recycling stations at the Otaihanga Resource Recovery Facility and Åtaki Resource Recovery Centre.

Small items, such as mobile phones, adapters, chargers, laptops, computer screens, appliances, digital devices and tools are free to drop off in the purpose-built recycling areas at the transfer stations.

Recycling for Charity will take the items to be recycled and reused and pay it forward by donating funds back into the community. Unwanted small appliances that still work should be taken to a second-hand shop in the first instance.

Larger items, whiteware and appliances such as televisions, fridges, dishwashers and stoves will continue to be accepted for a charge via the kiosk to help cover the cost of processing and transportation.

E-waste, or electronic waste, is discarded electrical or electronic devices such as televisions, computers, printers, cameras, batteries, fixed-line and mobile phones. It’s a growing issue here and across the world, with the average New Zealander producing more than 20 kilograms every year.

KÄpiti Coast District Council is committed to reducing how much waste is going to landfill and has supported the establishment of the Recycling for Charity e-waste facilities through the waste levy grants process.

The initiative is intended to reduce e-waste being landfilled and means valuable electronic materials can be recovered.

"E-waste is the fastest-growing type of waste, and it’s among the most toxic to the environment and people’s health if it’s not disposed of properly," says Sean Mallon, General Manager Infrastructure Services.

"In addition, e-waste contains valuable elements, such as copper and gold, which can be re-used.

"We want to make recycling e-waste affordable for as many people as possible," says Mr Mallon.

To see a full list of e-waste disposal options and fees visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/ewaste-recycling