Raft slide closed at Splash Palace - Invercargill City Council

Friday, 9 July, 2021 - 17:19

The raft slide at Splash Palace is closed until further notice while staff address a structural issue with one of the supporting columns.

Invercargill City Council Group Manager - Leisure and Recreation Steve Gibling said although the column is not critical it will need to be replaced.

"The column had shifted a few millimetres towards the top," Mr Gibling said.

"The safety of our users is paramount in our decision making and our staff were quick to shut down the raft slide when they were notified yesterday afternoon."

The remaining two body slides have been assessed and are safe to ride while the raft slide is being repaired.

It is unclear how long the column will take to be replaced, he said.