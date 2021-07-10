Nationwide recall of Speirs Foods salads

Saturday, 10 July, 2021 - 20:24

=Speirs Foods (2018) Limited is recalling specific batches of three ready-to-eat salads sold in Foodstuffs stores nationwide as these may contain Listeria bacteria.

The products affected are: Hawaiian Pasta with Creamy Dressing, Chicken Caesar Penne and Loaded Potato sold in plastic containers in Four Square, New World and Pak’nSave stores. Chicken Caesar Penne and Loaded Potato was also sold from Foodstuffs in-store deli counters.

More information, including the use by dates and sizes of the affected product is included here

To date, New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of illness.

Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food.

New Zealand Food Safety national manager food compliance services, Melinda Sando, says people who have purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it to the retailer for a full refund.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

"However, listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and the frail and elderly.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear.

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Sando.