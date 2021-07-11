Nga Pae o te Maramatanga applauds changes to Performance Based Research Fund

Sunday, 11 July, 2021 - 06:00

NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga (NPM), Aotearoa New Zealand’s MÄori Centre of Research Excellence supports changes to the Performance Base Research Fund and is calling on tertiary institutions to take bold action to address deep-seated inequities.

TEC recently announced major changes to the PBRF which funds tertiary organisations based on their performance. The changes will see work by MÄori researchers given a 2.5 funding weighting, and a double weighting for Pacific researchers. Research incorporating MÄori knowledge and methodologies will receive a funding weighting of 3.

NPM sees the changes as critical for recognising the important contribution of Maori and Pacific researchers , and for encouraging institutions to meet te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations. Co-Director Professor Linda Waimarie Nikora says: "the PBRF reforms are an opportunity to really value the talent, excellence and mÄtauranga we grow here in Aotearoa New Zealand. MÄori and Pacific researchers and scholars have always punched above the bar but our systems have failed to recognise this. It’s time for a long overdue change".

NPM wants to see greater institutional accountability and transparency to ensure that the funding addresses the shockingly disproportionate numbers of full time MÄori (5%) and Pacific (2%) academics in the tertiary workforce. For decades, MÄori and Pacific researchers and students have spotlighted the deeply entrenched inequities across the sector and there is a clear evidence base for change.

Co-Director Professor Tahu Kukutai says the timing is right for tertiary institutions to develop ambitious plans for workforce equity. "We have universities that declare themselvs to be Treaty-led or anti-racist. These are laudable sentiments, but the proof is in the action. These changes to PBRF are a very strong signal for universities to convert those words into concrete outcomes".

The PBRF allocates $321 million (2021/2022) across the teritary education sector including Universities, WÄnanga, and Te PÅ«kenga, the newly reformed polytechnic sector.