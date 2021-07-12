Record interest sees Selwyn Awards sell out - Council

Monday, 12 July, 2021 - 10:29

The Selwyn Awards have sold out with the largest number of nominees and the biggest crowd yet set to attend the highly anticipated event.

Excitement has peaked for the Council-run Awards with tickets for the 400 seat awards evening at Lincoln Event Centre selling out in three weeks.

The number of nominations for the awards has also doubled from 50 nominees in 2018 to 100 nominations this year, while the people’s choice awards has received almost 5000 votes.

The awards recognise the outstanding work and achievements of businesses, not-for-profit organisations and individuals who live or work within the Selwyn district. This year the awards are presented by Iport and the Council gratefully acknowledges all of our sponsors without whom the awards would not be possible.

The interest is a great example of the growing success of the awards, Council Group Manager Community Services and Facilities Denise Kidd says.

"We know that these awards have been a big part of the Selwyn calendar in the past, but this really goes to show the value that people place on the awards and their prestige. It is so exciting to see how much people have embraced the awards this year and the changes we’ve made to try and build again on the fantastic nights we’ve had in the past."

The awards have been given a fresh feel this year, with changes to encourage participation, highlight some of the areas of particular excellence and enhance the gala evening.

The categories have been updated and the criteria adjusted. Awards will now be based on a points system which will allow for multiple gold, silver and bronze winners in each category along with an overall category winner. Businesses and groups will be able to enter themselves for awards as well rather than needing to be nominated by someone else.

The awards dinner on 31 July also includes further enhancements to recognise excellence, and put on a celebration to take the awards to a whole new level,

For more information visit www.selwynawards.co.nz