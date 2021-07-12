Further surface repairs for SH25 Hikuai Bridge tomorrow - NZTA

Monday, 12 July, 2021 - 13:59

Further surface repair work on the Hikuai Bridge on State Highway 25 will be carried out tomorrow, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

Works will take place from around 10am and motorists should expect delays of around 15 minutes throughout the day, while traffic is stopped in both directions to allow contractors to undertake the works.

Contractors were on site on 25 June and 6 July to carry out maintenance on the bridge surface. Unfortunately, the repairs didn’t go to plan due to faulty prefabricated road mats and high moisture levels, which impaired the new surface sticking to the bridge deck. An alternative repair method has been determined for tomorrow’s maintenance work.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says ordinarily works like this are undertaken during summer, as the warm temperatures and dry air help the new surface to stick to the bridge deck. In this instance, the damage to the bridge surface progressed faster than expected, requiring us to undertake holding repairs over the winter.

"We understand the community’s concerns about the condition of the bridge, and frustrations over recent maintenance work. We can assure you the bridge surface remains safe to use."

Funding has been requested for replacement of the bridge deck and Waka Kotahi is hopeful this work will be able to take place during the upcoming 2021/2022 summer maintenance season. Waka Kotahi will keep the community informed as we have more detail.

"Our contractors work hard to keep the roads and bridges up to standard within funding constraints. Additional maintenance works may be carried out when necessary, until the bridge deck can be fully replaced."

Ms Lauder encourages people to visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on the road closure and detours, before setting off on their journeys.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)