Not-for-profit Orange Sky launches 'national initiative to support homeless'

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 09:28

The Orange Sky Sudsy Challenge has launched for the first time in New Zealand, calling on Kiwis to keep their kit on for three days - from 2 September to 19 September 2021 - to raise funds and awareness in support of the 41,000 New Zealanders experiencing homelessness.

The Sudsy Challenge is an Orange Sky fundraising initiative which aims to wash away the stigmas surrounding homelessness by challenging Kiwis to wear the same clothes for three consecutive days, to spark a conversation about homelessness and support people who are doing it tough.

Orange Sky is the world’s first free mobile laundry and shower service for people experiencing homelessness, which began in a Brisbane garage in 2014 with a single van named ‘Sudsy’, built by Orange Sky Co-Founders Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett.

It took three days - and three sets of washing machines - to get Sudsy working and operational, which inspired the three-day challenge.

Orange Sky established its first van in New Zealand in 2018, launching in Auckland on World Homelessness Day on 10 October, with Operations Manager Eddie Uini being one of the first Kiwis to jump on board and support Orange Sky locally.

"It wasn’t until I returned to New Zealand after studying overseas that I realised how many people were doing it tough in my own neighbourhood in South Auckland.

"I had seen people in tough situations but never really knew how I could help. Orange Sky has given me the opportunity to not only help people doing it tough by providing essential services but also allowed me to connect and support them on a more genuine level," he said.

Today, Orange Sky New Zealand is staffed by more than 150 volunteers who lend an ear and offer genuine conversation in a safe, positive and supportive environment.

There are now 31 Orange Sky services across Australia and two vans in New Zealand, offering services for those experiencing homelessness in Auckland and Wellington.

Since 2014, Orange Sky has washed more than 1.7million kilograms of laundry and engaged in more than 300,000 hours of conversations with friends across Australia and New Zealand.

In Australia last year, more than 1,300 individuals, schools and businesses took on The Sudsy Challenge, raising over $340,000 for Orange Sky services.

Participants can take part in The 2021 Sudsy Challenge over three weekends in September, or any three days in September, October and November.

Mr Uini said The Sudsy Challenge is a fun and easy way for Kiwis to step out of their comfort zone and support those in the community who are experiencing homelessness.

"Through conversation and raising awareness we have an opportunity to support our friends doing it tough".

The 2021 Sudsy Challenge Dates Weekend 1: Thursday 2 September to Saturday 4 September Weekend 2: Thursday 9 September to Saturday 11 September Weekend 3: Friday 17 September to Sunday 19 September Any three days in September, October or November

For more information and to get involved in The 2021 Sudsy Challenge, visit thesudsychallenge.com. Find out more about Orange Sky New Zealand via orangesky.org.nz

-