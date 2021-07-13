Change for Te Papa Atawhai in Taitokerau - DoC

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 10:27

Matariki - Te Tau Hou Maori - this signals the start of the Maori New Year it is a time to gather, to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and plan for the future.

Monday 12 June Te Papa Atawhai/Department of Conservation (DOC) staff and invited guests from across Taitokerau joined to welcome the new Pou Tairangahau and Whangarei Operations Manager at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangarei.

DOC Northern North Island Operations Director Sue Reed-Thomas was proud to announce the appointments of Francis Toko into the role of Pou Tairangahau for Northern North Island and Craig Deal Operations Manager for the Whangarei District.

Francis Toko (Te Uri o Hau/ Te Roroa) steps in to take on the challenging role of Pou Tairangahau for Northern North Island. Francis has spent the last 3 years working as the Iwi Relationships Manager for Kaipara District Council.

This is a significant role established to lead a Taitokerau wide approach to growing conservation with our Treaty Partners. This role focuses on supporting the Director of Operations to develop strong productive relationships with WhÄnau/HÄpu/Iwi, also providing regional leadership on the implementation of treaty settlements across Taitokerau. In addition, the Pou Tairangahau will be responsible for leading a regional programme of capability-building around effectively working with tangata whenua and fulfilling the department’s responsibilities under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and enabling the proper integration of Kaupapa MÄori essential to enhance the role of Kaitiakitanga for mutual conservation outcomes.

"As a MÄori, son, father, uncle and friend it is my privilege and honour to be appointed to this role with the support of my whanau, hapÅ« and iwi" said Francis.

Francis brings and shares his experiences working with and across many different sectors from youth services, education, central and local government and engaging with a wide variety of community groups.

Craig Deal was born in Murupara, raised in Tauranga and moved to One Tree Point as a teenager, where he spent high school at Bream Bay College. He holds a Bachelor of Science majoring in Ecology and Zoology. Craig joins our Whangarei office after serving ten years with the New Zealand Army and active operational deployments overseas.

"New to the role as Operations Manager I hope to contribute to the preservation of the unique and diverse natural landscapes and biodiversity in Whangarei. Conservation is all about people, and I look forward to developing strong relationships that will enable positive outcomes for conservation across Taitokerau" said Craig.

Sue Reed-Thomas also acknowledged the hard work, commitment, and dedication shown by Aaron Taikato, who has held the position of Pou Tairangahau for the last 10 years. Aaron has now taken on a National Director role, Strategy Maori for Te Papa Atawhai and will soon be leading Nga Whenua Rahul as Kaihautu/Director.

'Mate atu he tÄtÄ kura, ara mai he tÄtÄ kura' this whakataukÄ« represents birth, regrowth and regeneration and symbolises sustainability, the passing of knowledge and resources from one generation to the next" said Aaron who hands the Pou Tairangahau role to Francis Toko as his last duty for Northern North Island.