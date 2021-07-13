Tararua Council supports jobseekers

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 10:34

On the corner of a busy walkway outside Dannevirke, six men are cutting back unruly berms along the walkway.

The six workers have been sprucing up walkways and cleaning stormwater drains across urban areas in the Tararua District, under a work scheme funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). A passer-by cheerily compliments them on the great work being done. The men smile and react gratefully. "That is really motivating for us. Our work around Dannevirke, EketÄhuna, Pahiatua and Woodville has been getting a lot of positive reactions from people", says Toni Figgess from the Tararua Alliance, who works together with the men. "Also, by working closely together we have developed good friendships with each other," Toni adds.

This Flexi-wage programme supports people who may face barriers finding work or are at risk of long-term unemployment. The expansion of this scheme across the country is expected to help thousands of people into employment. In the Tararua District, the MSD scheme subsidises the wages of the five workers and contributes

towards the supervisor’s wages. Council determines the scope of work and supplies tools and other facilities. The men work 30 hours a week for a duration of 12 weeks. MSD identifies jobseekers who are eligible for the Flexi- wage programme and could fit the role. "These guys have been chosen because they are keen to work. They have put themselves forward and they have been given a chance by Tararua District Council and MSD" says Tararua Alliance Delivery Manager Matt Erard.

The application for the MSD project was made by Council and is implemented through the Tararua Alliance, Council’s partnership with Downer NZ. "The programme has provided a great opportunity to support those looking for work while getting some jobs done that improve elements of the district. The team have been busy clearing urban stormwater drains to reduce the risk of flooding, clearing overgrown bush at several scenic walkways, and water blasting and painting community assets. So far, it’s been a win for us, a win for those involved, and a win for our community. We are keen to work with MSD to continue or expand the programme in the future.", says Chris Chapman, Council’s Group Manager for Infrastructure.