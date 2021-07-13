Waitaki Building team consent turn around 'one of the best in New Zealand'

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 11:25

Waitaki District Council’s building team are one of the top performers in the country, according to the latest Accreditation audit. The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment audit conduct by IANZ assesses the operation and compliance standards of Building Consent Authorities across New Zealand. In 2019 the Waitaki building team moved from paper-based to digital processing and inspections. It is a change that has proven so successful the software provider Objective is coming to Oamaru to make a promotional video with our dedicated team of Building Control Officers.

In the last year building activity has boomed in Waitaki. There has been a five year high for building consents issued. A total of 719 consents have been issued with a total value just under $98 million. The Building Act allows Council up to 20 working days to process a building consent, yet despite the increase in volume the Waitaki building team have averaged just 8 days.

Acting Heritage, Environment and Regulatory Manager Roger Cook said, "I would like to acknowledge the huge success of the team at the recent IANZ Accreditation biennial audit. I believe we have achieved one of the best audit results of any BCA in this nationwide cycle following a year of substantial growth. The team dedicated to achieving high quality customer focused work has demonstrated further improvement on a previous excellent result in 2019. The purpose of Accreditation is to deliver a nationally consistent standard within the Building Consenting and Inspection process. The successful audit result demonstrated a great effort by the Waitaki team, proves the value of a quality assurance system and is a success story in an industry sector that is under pressure."

Economic Development Manager Gerard Quinn said the boom in building in the district reflects an underlying confidence in the Waitaki economy. It also indicates that the quality of building stock throughout the district is being improved, and it makes existing houses available to a range of buyers.