Waste not, Waitaki - new role for Recreation team member

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 11:47

The Waitaki District Council has a long-term aspirational goal to be leaders in the waste-free space.

The new waste Minimisation Officer will be key to guiding council towards this goal. The position has been taken up by Lucianne White who, for the last two years, has been the A2O Trail Manager, looked after the Waitaki District Council-managed Waitaki Lakes camping grounds and also all recreation assets in the Ahuriri ward.

Her new role will focus on:

- Enviroschools facilitation - Working with the schools subscribed to this programme of sustainability; mentoring lead teachers and ensuring the schools are resourced effectively

- Waitaki District Waste Minimisation brand creation and awareness - developing a brand that is instantly recognised as contributing to Waste Minimisation in Waitaki

- Advising businesses on development of the Waste Minimisation strategy and facilitation of Waste Minimisation programmes, seminars and workshops;

- Running media campaigns focussed on Waste Minimisation, diversion and responsible recycling, reducing and reusing

- Working with the private waste companies to improve diversion rates

- Working with non-Enviroschools education providers to develop Waste Minimisation education in their schools etc.

- Representing Waitaki District Council in relevant industry organisations and working groups

- Identifying and implementing statutory changes that effect waste minimisation

All this and more means Lucianne will be the Waste Minimisation, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle champion for the Waitaki district. She starts this month with a Plastic Free July campaign, encouraging people to choose one plastic item and find a way of removing it from their lives and tell Council about it by entering their competition.

Lucianne says this really is the perfect job for her - having been a staunch supporter of all things sustainability and environment since she was a young thing as well a lean, mean waste minimising machine in her home life, this role brings together a personal passion and a career change that she’s pretty excited about.

Councillor Ross McRobie said, "working with Lucianne on two opening events for the A2O, most recently the Sailors to Benmore new section and the Labour Weekend at Loch taskforce has been a chance to see what a tour de force she is. Great to see her energy and passion being brought to Waitaki’s efforts to make our district more aware of the environment and the part we each can play in making things better."