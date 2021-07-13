Levelling the playing field - Whanau Awhina Plunket

Tuesday, 13 July, 2021 - 12:18

A pivotal event took place during June 2021, paving the way forward for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket to play its part in levelling the playing field for all pÄpi and tamariki in Aotearoa.

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket clinical leaders went back to Puketeraki Marae in KaritÄne, the place where the organisation began in 1907, to understand how the organisation can better meet the needs of whÄnau MÄori and how its staff can support pro-equity through their own work. During this three day Noho Marae, a line was drawn in the sand for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket to step up and ‘own’ its past, so it can authentically commit to an equitable future.

The health care playing field has never been level - neither in access, opportunity, or equity. The past 180 years has seen the impact of colonisation take a sobering toll on pÄpi MÄori and on their life outcomes. As an organisation that sees around 85 per cent of all new-born babies in Aotearoa, and more than 50 per cent of all new-born MÄori pÄpi, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has recognised that it has an obligation to work differently to help improve MÄori health outcomes.

"We have looked hard at our own role in the failing health system and we have challenged ourselves to do better. We are starting with our own people because a commitment to equity, inclusion and access begins at home. It’s not enough to talk about equity - we must translate our organisational commitment into everyday actions that make an impact on achieving equitable health outcomes.

Pro-equity must be something every person who works for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket understands, embraces and enacts. We are changing the way we work with whÄnau, pÄpi and tÄmariki MÄori to acknowledge the inequalities, bias and racism MÄori have experienced in our services and across the health system. And like most organisations, we know we have a lot of work to do.

We recognise that the best start in life doesn’t have to be a WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket start in life, and we are committed to whÄnau MÄori getting the care they need whether through Plunket or MÄori-led service providers. At the same time we acknowledge that those whÄnau who choose our service deserve a service that meets their needs," says Amanda Malu, Chief Executive, WhÄnau Äwhina.Plunket

Those poignant three days in KaritÄne demonstrated WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s commitment to prioritise the needs of whÄnau MÄori, Pasifika and other families that are often not able to access the services and support they need. WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has set itself a bold goal of achieving equity in the delivery of its services by 2025.

"Before we can achieve our pro-equity goal for the future we must first acknowledge and own our past. Part of that is finally acknowledging the role played by two MÄori midwives, Ria Tikene and Mere Harper, in the foundation of what we know today as WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket. Their story has been invisible in WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s story telling to date and rebalancing our whakapapa has been an important first step in righting this wrong", says Ms Malu.

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has also acknowledged the problematic views held by Dr Truby King in relation to eugenics, and apologised for the harm those views, and by association, the organisation caused to MÄori.

"We cannot expect to play a part in addressing the failings of the health system if we don’t first acknowledge our part in those failings. Apologising for the harm caused by those views of Dr King is an important part of our commitment to equity."

We know we can only achieve equity through a focus on the system, the organisation and the individual to address systemic racism, implicit bias and privilege. I acknowledge WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is still at the beginning of this process - but every journey begins with the first step.

"New Zealanders welcome us into their homes and share with us the highs and lows of parenting. We watch tamariki grow and develop. This is a privileged position for any organisation - but with it comes a responsibility to help change a broken system and ourselves with it. It is time to level the playing field for our pÄpi and tamariki. And this starts with us," says Ms Malu.

It is very fitting Amanda Malu leads WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s transformation as she also happens to be a direct descendant of Mere Harper who is her Great-great-grandmother, and of Thomas ‘Mutu’ Ellison, the first Plunket baby, who was her Great-Uncle.