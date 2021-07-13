Levelling the playing field - Whanau Awhina Plunket

|
A pivotal event took place during June 2021, paving the way forward for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket to play its part in levelling the playing field for all pÄpi and tamariki in Aotearoa.
WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket clinical leaders went back to Puketeraki Marae in KaritÄne, the place where the organisation began in 1907, to understand how the organisation can better meet the needs of whÄnau MÄori and how its staff can support pro-equity through their own work. During this three day Noho Marae, a line was drawn in the sand for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket to step up and ‘own’ its past, so it can authentically commit to an equitable future.
The health care playing field has never been level - neither in access, opportunity, or equity. The past 180 years has seen the impact of colonisation take a sobering toll on pÄpi MÄori and on their life outcomes. As an organisation that sees around 85 per cent of all new-born babies in Aotearoa, and more than 50 per cent of all new-born MÄori pÄpi, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has recognised that it has an obligation to work differently to help improve MÄori health outcomes.
"We have looked hard at our own role in the failing health system and we have challenged ourselves to do better. We are starting with our own people because a commitment to equity, inclusion and access begins at home. It’s not enough to talk about equity - we must translate our organisational commitment into everyday actions that make an impact on achieving equitable health outcomes.
Pro-equity must be something every person who works for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket understands, embraces and enacts. We are changing the way we work with whÄnau, pÄpi and tÄmariki MÄori to acknowledge the inequalities, bias and racism MÄori have experienced in our services and across the health system. And like most organisations, we know we have a lot of work to do.
We recognise that the best start in life doesn’t have to be a WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket start in life, and we are committed to whÄnau MÄori getting the care they need whether through Plunket or MÄori-led service providers. At the same time we acknowledge that those whÄnau who choose our service deserve a service that meets their needs," says Amanda Malu, Chief Executive, WhÄnau Äwhina.Plunket
Those poignant three days in KaritÄne demonstrated WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s commitment to prioritise the needs of whÄnau MÄori, Pasifika and other families that are often not able to access the services and support they need. WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has set itself a bold goal of achieving equity in the delivery of its services by 2025.
"Before we can achieve our pro-equity goal for the future we must first acknowledge and own our past. Part of that is finally acknowledging the role played by two MÄori midwives, Ria Tikene and Mere Harper, in the foundation of what we know today as WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket. Their story has been invisible in WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s story telling to date and rebalancing our whakapapa has been an important first step in righting this wrong", says Ms Malu.
WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has also acknowledged the problematic views held by Dr Truby King in relation to eugenics, and apologised for the harm those views, and by association, the organisation caused to MÄori.
"We cannot expect to play a part in addressing the failings of the health system if we don’t first acknowledge our part in those failings. Apologising for the harm caused by those views of Dr King is an important part of our commitment to equity."
We know we can only achieve equity through a focus on the system, the organisation and the individual to address systemic racism, implicit bias and privilege. I acknowledge WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is still at the beginning of this process - but every journey begins with the first step.
"New Zealanders welcome us into their homes and share with us the highs and lows of parenting. We watch tamariki grow and develop. This is a privileged position for any organisation - but with it comes a responsibility to help change a broken system and ourselves with it. It is time to level the playing field for our pÄpi and tamariki. And this starts with us," says Ms Malu.
It is very fitting Amanda Malu leads WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s transformation as she also happens to be a direct descendant of Mere Harper who is her Great-great-grandmother, and of Thomas ‘Mutu’ Ellison, the first Plunket baby, who was her Great-Uncle.
