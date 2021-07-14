Akl brings nation-wide week of action calling on ACC to go fossil free to Newmarket

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 10:29

Today, at 4:30 pm, 350 Auckland will join grassroots climate justice groups across Aotearoa in actions calling for Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) to immediately halt all investments in coal, oil and gas companies. Currently, fossil fuel investments account for over $200 million of ACC’s total investment fund.

350 Auckland will be taking action outside ACC’s Newmarket branch. The demonstration is the second part of a two-week event centred around ACC Newmarket, with climate volunteers targeting the branch in a peaceful and non-disruptive manner. Last week’s action saw a positive level of engagement from commuters and passers-by, showing that Aucklanders understand the need for public funds to be used for public good.

The event is coordinated by 350 Aotearoa as part of its ACC Go Fossil Free campaign, calling on the Board of ACC to live up to its value of being a responsible steward of our public money by investing in a safe future for all and stop investing public funds in coal, oil and gas companies.

Actions have also taken place in Wellington, Invercargill, and Dunedin.

350 Aotearoa spokesperson Erica Finnie said, "ACC aims to be a responsible steward, to meet the needs of people in Aotearoa today and tomorrow. We’re sending a clear message to ACC that in order to live up to its claim to be a responsible steward of our public money it must divest from coal, oil, and gas companies and invest in a sustainable future that is better for our families, our environment, and future generations."

"We expect to see ACC’s Board respond to the thousands of people across Aotearoa, including our government, that are calling for ACC to stop investing our public money in the fossil fuel industry."