New sentence for meth doping greyhound trainer 'won't protect further dogs from harm'

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 10:34

Angela Turnwald, the greyhound racing trainer who was fined and disqualified for four months earlier this year following a doping scandal, has now had that disqualification extended to 18 months.

Turnwald’s dog Zipping Sarah tested positive for methamphetamine at a race in November last year in Christchurch. After the initial sentencing in April, the Racing Integrity Unit appealed the sentence seeking a greater punishment.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said it’s a bittersweet result.

"The greyhound racing industry only drug tests 7% of the dogs that are raced, so this could just be the tip of the iceberg," said Appelbe.

"We’ve just had another doping case last week, which brings us to four confirmed cases in the last 12 months. We have no idea how many dogs are racing with drugs in their system."

"When dogs are being drugged and killed for a gambling sport, it’s no surprise that the public has little trust in this industry."

So far over 33,000 people have signed the petition to ban greyhound racing. The petition was launched by the Greyhound Protection League New Zealand in partnership with SAFE and Grey2K USA Worldwide.

Greyhound racing is under increased scrutiny around the world. Members of the US House of Representatives have filed legislation that would ban greyhound racing. A ban on greyhound racing will be also debated in the UK House of Commons after a 100,000 signature strong petition was submitted.

Here in Aotearoa, Racing Minister Grant Robertson announced an independent review of greyhound racing in April. Since the announcement, five dogs have been killed and 243 injured.

"This needs to end now. Dog racing must be immediately suspended until the review is complete."