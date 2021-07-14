Dunedin City Council grants announced

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 11:15

Almost $1 million in grants has been allocated from three Dunedin City Council funds.

The funding, totalling $956,800, has been allocated to 33 groups across Dunedin from the June funding round of the DCC’s City Service, City Project, Major Community Events and Premier Events funds.

City Service, City Project grants are made to groups supporting the social and arts and culture sectors.

Major Community Events grants support large, mainly local events expected to attract crowds of 2000 to 10,000 people, while Premier Events grants assist events designed to draw at least 1000 visitors into the city.

Councillor Christine Garey, Chair of the DCC’s Grants Subcommittee, said the grants are an important part of the DCC’s support for social wellbeing, arts and events, and the groups behind them, across the city.

"This year, an additional $40,000 was allocated by Council to the City Service, City Project Fund, meaning $448,100 was able to be allocated. This has meant we can continue to provide valuable support for operational costs to social sector organisations and arts and culture groups."

The latest allocation of grants also supported three new groups seeking support from the Major Community Events Fund for the first time - the Otago Nuggets and the organisers of the South Dunedin Street Festival and Moana Nui Festival.

"It is wonderful to be able to support the Moana Nui Festival, which made its debut in Dunedin in February and is a celebration of our city’s PÄsifika cultures.

"The South Dunedin Street Festival has gone from strength to strength, despite cancellations due to COVID-19 and weather in past years and has become a notable event on Dunedin’s events calendar."