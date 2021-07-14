End to the threat of the breakage on Golf Rd water main is insight - Council

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 11:54

An end to the threat of the breakage prone Golf Rd water main in Taumarunui is insight with Council and Veoila taking delivery of the first shipment of the replacement piping.

The Golf Rd water main has been plagued with issues due to a fault in its manufacture that in combination with its age and other environmental factors has meant it has been prone to breakages.

Manager Infrastructure Services, Stuart Watson, said that 25 of the 50m long, 450 diameter PVC pipes were unloaded from their Hamilton based manufacturer at the Huia St depot yesterday (Tue 13 July) with a further 15 due later this week.

"With the impact of COVID19 on supply chains, and the large scale of infrastructure works going on in Ruapehu and around NZ, it is important that we have all the major components lined-up before we start work so as to avoid the risk of disruption to our planned work schedule.

Work on replacing the old main is scheduled to start in October and all going to plan should be completed before Christmas.

Before we can start on Golf Rd however we need to complete a 1km, 180mm diameter ring main along Simmons Rd at the back of the golf course to provide resilience of supply including to the High School," he said.

Mr Watson said that the replacement of the water main under Golf Rd will also see a water main installed along Bell Rd with a water line under the railway yard joining the Hakiaha St main to complete the loop.

These works together with the replacement of the Hospital Hill water main at the beginning of the year will dramatically improve the resilience of the Taumarunui water supply network.

Around $10m of upgrade work is being undertaken on Taumarunui’s 3 waters (drinking, storm, wastewater) systems including upgrades to the Hikumutu Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Manunui Water Treatment Plant, and around the reticulated network.

They are part of Council’s even larger accelerated 3 waters capital works program that aims to have Ruapehu water systems compliant with the new water standards within five years.

This work that has been part funded by Government will see upgrade work on all of Council’s water systems," he said.