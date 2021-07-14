Mayor supports new soft recycling service in Hawke's Bay - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 12:16

This week’s launch of collection depots in Hawke’s Bay for the Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme will provide a much needed boost in recycling services for the region, says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"I’m really excited about the opportunity this creates for Napier residents to recycle even more of their plastic packaging.

Currently, Napier City Council offers a weekly recycling service for plastic, cardboard, paper and glass. The plastic recycling service is available for rigid bottles, jars, containers and packaging that display the recycling symbol one or two. This excludes bottle lids, as they are too small for the recycling plant to process. All recycling needs to be clean - so make sure to wash and squash before placing in your recycling bin. Recyclable materials can also be dropped off at the Redclyffe Transfer Station at no charge.

Plastics with the recycling symbols three to seven are not readily recycled in New Zealand at present, but NCC’s Environmental Solutions team and networks are working towards solutions for some of these.

"Our team is committed to enabling further opportunities to Napier residents to recycle as much as they can. It’s fantastic that there is now a separate service that complements the revamped recycling service that NCC began in late 2019."

"It was exciting to be at the launch of the new service at The Warehouse in Hastings this week. I ask Napier residents to please support this scheme as much as you can."

The Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme enables recycling of all soft plastic bags including bread bags, frozen food bags, toilet paper packaging, confectionery and biscuit wrap - whatever can be scrunched up.

Recycling bins are at The Warehouse stores in Hastings and Napier South; Countdown stores in Hastings, Napier (Munroe Street); Napier South (Carlyle) and Waipukurau; Pak’nSave Tamatea Napier and New World Havelock North and Waipukurau. More locations will join the programme over the coming weeks. More information is at www.recycling.kiwi.nz