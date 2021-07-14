Tukaki tells Immigration Minister cancel racists residency

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 16:20

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has today written to the Minister for Immigration to review the residency status of Lee Williams, the man at the center of threats against Maori and Maori organizations. Mr Williams was stood down from his employment after his "rants" emerged online targeting Maori and Maori rights and interests:

"Having received a message from Mr Williams today I find it abhorrent that we allow these people to even cross our borders let alone gain residency. Mr Williams and his online tirades against the Tangata Whenua of this country is akin to racism at its most extreme - and lets be clear here; Mr Williams wasn’t born here, he wasn’t raised here - and yet he thinks he has a right to pour hate on Maori and then complains that he isn’t heard in some sort of debate about the future of race relations in this country." Said Tukaki

"Well, to be frank the Minister of Immigration has the powers to revoke Mr Williams residency and while it is an extreme measure to have to take the fact is he is inciting hatred, he has emboldened others to cause threats to life and security of others and that sort of behavior has no place in this country." Tukaki said

"I will say time and time again - you enjoy citizenship by respecting the laws of the land you move to - and also respecting other cultures. This man is purile filth and should be shown the door for good. It should be a message to others who move here thinking they can trade in this sort of nonsense - we are diverse multicultural society - if you don’t like that then don’t move here". Tukaki said.

