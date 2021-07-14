Tauranga Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 21:48

A lucky Lotto player from Tauranga has become the country’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Gate Pa in Tauranga.

