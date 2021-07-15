Public submissions open for Draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw - Council

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 09:33

Consultation on the Draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw is underway from today and closes on 8 September. The draft bylaw proposes to prohibit motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and Waima (Ure) river mouths with an exemption for boat launching at Marfells and Ward beaches.

The draft bylaw can be viewed on the Council’s website along with a proposal summary and technical report. People are encouraged to make a submission online. Hard copies of the submission forms are also available at the Council offices in Blenheim and Picton.

Following the 7.8-magnitude KaikÅura earthquake in late 2016, this stretch of the East Coast became much more accessible, as the seabed lifted and wide new expanses of beach and exposed reefs were created. In places where access was previously restricted, it became possible to walk or drive at any time. The damage caused by the earthquake, coupled with increased motor vehicle access, has led to mounting pressure on the area’s unique ecosystems.

After considering several options and holding discussions with iwi, stakeholders, community groups, landowners and scientists, the Council is moving forward with a draft bylaw for community consideration. This option would improve public safety, and enable habitat restoration and protection of the area’s many threatened and at-risk species. In drafting the bylaw, Council has considered vehicle types, new routes, speed limits and the area where it should apply. The challenges with these alternatives are the feasibility of enforcement and the year-round complexity of this unique ecosystem.

Following the submission period, submitters will have the opportunity to be heard by a Hearings Panel, comprised of at least one councillor and two independent commissioners, who will make recommendations to Marlborough District Councillors about the proposed bylaw.

For more information about the draft bylaw, including the options considered and how to make a submission, please visit the Have Your Say section of the website at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Submissions close at 5.00 pm on 8 September 2021.