MTG Hawke's Bay reopening next weekend

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 10:28

Two new exhibitions will open to the public when MTG Hawke’s Bay reopens its doors to the public on Saturday 24 July.

For Home and Country celebrates the 100 th anniversary of Women’s Institutes in New Zealand, and the role of Anna Elizabeth Jerome Spencer, known as Bessie, in starting the first institute in Rissington, west and about 10 minutes inland from Puketapu.

The history of the institutes and of Bessie Spencer have been researched by Kay Morris Matthews, guest curator, who also wrote the book Lifting Horizons which accompanies the exhibition.

There will also be a new taonga MÄori exhibition to explore, Kuru Taonga: voices of Kahungunu. Covering the people and stories of NgÄti Kahungunu that are represented in the museum’s collections, this replaces TÄnei Tonu.

Opening weekend will be busy, with activities for young and old, a range of performers including Project Prima Volta, Bay Batucada, Octavius Choir and Born to Move Deco Dancers, The Hits crew, plus a food truck. Keep an ear out for MTG’s regular pianists too, who will be performing at various times throughout the weekend.

"I’m really excited, we’ve been looking forward to reopening weekend for quite some time. We can’t wait to welcome the community back into their museum," says Laura Vodanovich, MTG Director.

There is still time to see both Billy Apple® A Brand Looking for a Product 1962-2020 and A Bloody Business: the history of five Hawke's Bay freezing works, which are being reinstated to finish their planned time on display.

- MTG Hawke’s Bay will be open seven days, 9.30am-5pm, from Saturday 24 July.