Twelve Nominations for Central Ward By-election - Hutt City Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
Nominations for the Hutt City Council by-election closed at noon today (15 July 2021) with twelve candidates putting forward their names to fill the vacant Central Ward seat.
The candidates are:
Glenda Barratt - Independent
Phil Caswell
Henry Clayton - Independent
Andrew Fox - Independent
Andrea Hilton
Michael Lulich - Independent
Simon Monrad
Thomas Morgan - Independent
Evelyn Richter
Ash Roper
Faran Shahzad - Independent
Colin Wilson - Independent
Hutt City Council Electoral Officer Bruce Hodgins says this is the highest number of candidates for a ward by-election in Lower Hutt that he is aware of.
"It’s pleasing to see this level of interest from the community in the by-election," says Bruce Hodgins.
Candidate profiles will be online next week at huttcity.govt.nz/centralward.
Voting will be by postal vote with voting papers starting to arrive in the mail to households in the Central Ward from 19 August 2021. Voting will close at noon on 10 September 2021.
Those not already enrolled to vote in local government elections can still do so. Information on this is available on huttcity.govt.nz/centralward
The by-election will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system.
Hutt City Council is required to hold a by-election following the resignation of David Bassett from his position as Central Ward Councillor on 14 June.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice