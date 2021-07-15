Significant funding injection to boost Maori journalism - NZ on Air

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 15:36

Around 40% of the first funding round for Public Interest Journalism has gone to projects benefitting MÄori journalism.

Established in February with a $55m government allocation to NZ On Air, the fund aims to support at-risk public interest journalism, meeting local, regional and national audience needs.

The first funding round of $9.6m has just been awarded by NZ On Air, and $3.5m from the first round will go to projects with a MÄori journalism impact (with a further $1.6m already committed for a second year in one large-scale project.)

The Te Rito training programme will provide the country’s first comprehensive MÄori and diverse voices journalism cadetship scheme to train and hire 25 new journalists. Te Rito is a collaboration between MÄori Television, Newshub, NZME, and Pacific Media Network and 11 other supporting media organisations.

Another large scale training scheme PÄ«pÄ« Paopao from Aotearoa Media Collective will deliver regional workshops for more than 100 iwi radio staff, to strengthen MÄori public interest journalism.

A boost in funding for Radio Waatea will enable the Auckland urban MÄori station to deliver a breakfast current affairs show five days a week with a news team able to feed stories to the Iwi Radio Network.

Iwi radio station Awa FM will be funded to report news from the Whanganui MÄori perspective in Whanganui dialect reo and English. The Rotorua Weekender will become the only newspaper in the country to print a weekly billingual section which will shine a light on issues for Rotorua iwi.

Northland iwi will see and hear their stories through Haukainga on Tehiku.nz and iwi radio, and up-and-coming MÄori journalists will create a summer edition of The Hui on Newshub.co.nz. MÄori students at Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University will create their own edition of the student magazine Salient, Te Ao MÄrama.

NÄ?, for The Spinoff will be a podcast and written series exploring hot issues within te ao MÄori through an informed and dynamic MÄori lens. And Party People is an audio and video series bringing scrutiny and review to MÄori politics.

NZ On Air received 123 applications asking for more than $44m from a total pool of $9.6m available in the first round. A panel including independent industry assessors recommended 34 applications for funding.

NZ On Air Head of Journalism Raewyn Rasch says the focus on MÄori and journalists from diverse backgrounds is a response to the media sector’s recognition of the need to increase representation within the country’s newsrooms.

She says there is huge demand for MÄori journalists and no specific training available, making today’s announcement a very significant step forward.

"We expect to support more training programmes in future rounds, which will collectively deliver a major boost for New Zealand journalism. Training is a vital part of the media landscape that has suffered through increasing financial pressures and by injecting resources back into this area, the Public Interest Journalism Fund will have a positive and long-lasting impact."

In addition, she says upskilling journalists in all newsrooms about te ao MÄori and cultural issues will ensure newsrooms are a better place for MÄori journalists to work, and New Zealanders are better informed about issues from a MÄori point of view.

Funding details: MÄori journalism outcomes

Project

Te Awa, Awa FM for Awa FM, up to $498,370. News made from the perspective of Whanganui MÄori in Whanganui dialect reo and English.

HaukÄinga, Te Reo Irirangi O Te Hiku O Te Ika for Tehiku.nz, up to $460,000. A regional journalism initiative providing news, current affairs and live broadcasts to MÄori audiences in Northland and to wider Iwi Radio.

Rotorua Weekender - Te WÄhanga Reo Rua, NZME for Rotorua Weekender, up to $440,000. A weekly bilingual Te Reo MÄori and English section in the Rotorua Weekender newspaper to shine a light on local Rotorua iwi issues and people.

Paakiwaha, UMA Broadcasting for Waateanews.com, up to $433,000. A bilingual news and current affairs show that will be expanded to provide a breakfast current affairs programme available on iwi radio stations.

Party People, Aotearoa Media Collective for RNZ, TÅ«ranga FM, Radio Waatea, up to $236,930. An audio and video series bringing scrutiny and review to politics, whilst preserving an upbeat and conversational approach to political analysis.

NÄ?, Hex Work for The SpinOff, up to $217,325. NÄ? is a podcast and written series that will explore hot issues within te ao MÄori through an informed and dynamic MÄori lens.

The Hui: Summer Edition, Great Southern Television for Newshub.co.nz, The Hui online platforms, up to $178,729. A summer edition of the MÄori current affairs programme produced by up-and-coming MÄori journalists to be broadcast during The Hui’s summer hiatus.

Te Ao MÄrama, Salient Magazine for Salient Magazine, up to $7,291. A special edition of Salient produced by MÄori students who will be mentored and supported at Victoria University of Wellington.

Industry Development

Te Rito Journalism Project, NZME, MÄori Television, Newshub and Pacific Media Network with 11 support partners, up to $2,419,253 (Funding spans 2 Financial years - $800k in Yr 1). A programme to identify, train, develop and hire 25 cadet MÄori, Pasifika and diverse journalists.

PÄ«pÄ« Paopao, Aotearoa Media Collective, up to $361,815. A training initiative providing regional workshops for more than 100 iwi radio staff, to strengthen MÄori public interest journalism in MÄori communities.