Toroa chick death at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head - Department of Conservation

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 17:01

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is sad to report the death of a toroa/northern royal albatross chick at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head.

Last week, a 146-day-old male chick died after a routine supplementary feeding was carried out. The rangers noticed the chick had laboured breathing after the feed. The bird’s condition deteriorated very quickly and unfortunately it died. The chick was underweight for its age and needed extra food to help it gain weight.

The chick was sent to Massey University for a necropsy to determine the exact cause of death.

DOC Supervisor Jim Watts says the necropsy found a sizeable piece of rocky material (resembling charcoal) stuck in chick’s trachea, which led to the chick asphyxiating. It is not known how the chick first ingested the rock, but it’s thought the parent may have picked it up while fishing (as charcoal floats) and fed it to the chick, which then regurgitated the material while being supplementary fed and inhaled it.

"Our rangers out at Taiaroa Head are dedicated to caring for these special birds, working long hours, over holiday periods and in tough conditions to give them the best chance of survival, so this incident is hard for the team."

Jim Watts says supplementary feeding of toroa chicks is a routine activity that has been used successfully for decades at the Pukekura colony. For chicks that are very underweight, weighing and feeding occurs multiple times a week to ensure their weight is increasing.

Over the last three seasons, more than 275 supplementary feeds have been carried out and this is the only time there was an incident.

"Chicks can become underweight for several reasons. Their parents may be inexperienced foragers or new to feeding a chick, there may be poor food resources at sea, or the chick may have lost a parent so is only getting food from one parent. It may also be caused by an underlying health condition," Jim Watts says.

"The colony at Pukekura is intensively managed to give the chicks the best chance of survival. Issues that rangers help to mitigate include extreme temperatures, fly strike on hatching chicks, predators, and underweight chicks."

Jim Watts says intensively managing a species always carries some level of risk but without the management and intervention of toroa at Pukekura, many of the chicks would not successfully fledge each breeding season and join the colony when they return from sea in four to eight years’ time.

DOC will be reviewing what happened to see what can be learned from it, or if there are things that could be done differently to further reduce the risk of this happening again.

There are 32 chicks remaining at Pukekura/Taiaroa Head, which is still a record number since the first chick fledged from the headland in 1938.