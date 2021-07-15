Ruapehu welcome funding in support of Three Waters reform - council

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 17:18

Mayor Don Cameron has welcomed the $16.4m in Government support for Ruapehu announced today as part of the $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services (3 waters).

"Ruapehu would like to thank the Prime Minister for the approach her government has taken in working constructively with the local government sector during this period of significant change.

Significantly, the funding announced today recognises the important role local government plays in the wellbeing of their communities both now and into the future.

The funding package is designed to support investment in community wellbeing, ensures no council will be financially worse off after reform, and makes clear that the Government will cover reasonable transition costs.

In addition to supporting Council's accelerated 3 waters capital works program while we work through the transition arrangements the funding will assist our developing areas of focus such as iwi co-governance, climate change and housing amongst others," he said.

Mayor Cameron noted that the impact of COVID19 combined with the impending changes in the local government sector had added to feelings of uncertainty in the future within council staff and their communities.

Today's announcement backed with both funding and statements of commitment for how local and central government will work together into the future should go some way towards easing these anxieties.

We see this package as signalling confidence in local government as an essential partner in both 3 waters reform and other areas critical to Aotearoa-NZ’s future.

Ruapehu District Council looks forward to continuing to work as a constructive partner with Government as we support the development of safe, prosperous, rural communities."