Hinahina bridge opening - Clutha District Council

Thursday, 15 July, 2021 - 17:47

The new $3.6 million Hina Hina Bridge will open to light traffic and emergency vehicles on Monday 19 July.

Jointly funded by Clutha District Council and Waka Kotahi, the new modern single lane bridge allows traffic to cross The Catlins Lake, near Owaka and replaces the aging bridge which was built in 1957.

Clutha District Council Group Manager Service Delivery Jules Witt said there would be speed and weight restrictions in place at the bridge because there was still some work to be done to the approaches before it could be opened to heavy traffic.

"We understand the importance of this traffic link to the community and we want to make it available for use as soon as possible," Mr Witt said.

An official opening is still intended, most likely in August, and Council hoped to have the bridge finished and open to all traffic later in the year when drier conditions would allow the approaches to be completed to an adequate standard for heavy traffic.

"We ask everyone to please respect the weight and speed restrictions," he said.

Emergency vehicles will also be able to use the new bridge from this weekend.

When complete the new concrete structure will be able to carry heavier trucks needed by farm and forestry businesses in the area. It also includes safe access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Funding for a new bridge was approved in the first half of 2020 with work starting in September 2020.

"This has been a challenging project involving demolishing the existing bridge and working in a demanding tidal waterway."