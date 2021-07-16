Highway crews on alert as rain continues on the West Coast - NZTA

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 10:50

Road crews are monitoring conditions along the West Coast and the top of the South Island today, with some heavy but not unusual amounts of rain overnight on the West Coast.

There are minor slips being cleared and some surface flooding, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

"Driving slower than the posted speed limit is advised, with your headlights on.

"It takes longer to stop on slippery roads. Double the two-second rule to ensure a safe distance between you and the car in front," she says. "If you don’t need to go out in hard rain conditions, stay put."

On the Otago side of SH6 a slip has closed the highway between Lake Hawea and Makarora. Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348797

Check highways are open or any warnings/advice here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

West Coast rainfall levels for the past 24 hours to 9 am today:

Westport 44mm

Sirdar Creek 135mm

Springs Junction 70mm

Inchbonnie 140mm

Greymouth 46mm

Ross 73mm

Whataroa 135mm

Waiho 135mm

River Levels

Buller River at Te Kuha 9.2 M - road being monitored at Inangahua, a low point prone to flooding

Grey River at Dobson 3.6 M

Waiho/ Waiau South Westland 6.6 M

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/WakaKotahiTotS

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)