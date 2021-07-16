Highway crews on alert as rain continues on the West Coast - NZTA

|
Road crews are monitoring conditions along the West Coast and the top of the South Island today, with some heavy but not unusual amounts of rain overnight on the West Coast.
There are minor slips being cleared and some surface flooding, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.
"Driving slower than the posted speed limit is advised, with your headlights on.
"It takes longer to stop on slippery roads. Double the two-second rule to ensure a safe distance between you and the car in front," she says. "If you don’t need to go out in hard rain conditions, stay put."
On the Otago side of SH6 a slip has closed the highway between Lake Hawea and Makarora. Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/348797
Check highways are open or any warnings/advice here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
West Coast rainfall levels for the past 24 hours to 9 am today:
Westport 44mm
Sirdar Creek 135mm
Springs Junction 70mm
Inchbonnie 140mm
Greymouth 46mm
Ross 73mm
Whataroa 135mm
Waiho 135mm
River Levels
Buller River at Te Kuha 9.2 M - road being monitored at Inangahua, a low point prone to flooding
Grey River at Dobson 3.6 M
Waiho/ Waiau South Westland 6.6 M
