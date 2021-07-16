Police double standard with protests outrageous - New Zealand Taxpayers Union

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 12:59

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union understands Police in Auckland have limited the number of tractors allowed into the CBD and are trying to prevent the bulk of the tractor convoy from continuing their peaceful progression to Aotea Square.

The Taxpayers’ Union has staff, members, and supporters attending the rallies across the country including in Auckland.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, "Two months ago, the Police stood by while the Harbour Bridge was overrun by Labour’s lycra-wearing activists. To limit today's protest action, presumably under political orders, is a gross breach of the Police’s duty to be politically neutral."

"Anyone who knows Auckland’s CBD knows that it’s at a crawl at this time on a Friday anyway. The Police need to get out of the way of the decent, hard-working New Zealanders who have come to Auckland to send a message and exercise their democratic right to protest."