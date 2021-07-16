Buller Emergency Operations Centre activated

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 14:02

The Buller Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated in response to the severe weather event situation in Buller District and the West Coast Region.

Buller District Council Mayor Jamie Cleine says: "Buller Emergency Management has stood up and is responding to the severe weather event that is underway and is expected to elevate through until at least Saturday (17 July).

"Some of Council’s staff have been redeployed into roles in the EOC and I am confident in our team’s ability to co-ordinate a suitable response alongside our partner agencies."

"As a precaution, we recommend those in low-lying areas should prepare to evacuate and have a grab bag ready to go. And if possible go and stay with family and friends on higher ground. Move pets to a safe place and move stock to higher ground. If you have to leave, take your pets with you. If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe them."

Other advice issued by Buller Emergency Management includes:

Move livestock to paddocks that allow them to move away from floodwaters, are not at risk from landslides and are not close to power lines.

Listen to emergency services and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area.

Stay informed by listening to Coast FM radio or by following Buller Emergency Management online.

Check on your neighbours and help anyone who might need assistance.

Follow all instructions issued by emergency response personnel.

If life is in danger call 111.

Mayor Cleine says safety of people is the main priority and it’s essential to follow all instructions given by emergency response workers.

The EOC has staff ready to take enquiries on 03 789 7999.