Live export by sea to continue for two years - SAFE For Animals

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 14:11

SAFE is disappointed by an announcement from MPI today that exports of livestock by sea will continue until 30 April 2023.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says they received the news via email which only outlined brief details around the transition from when the Government first made the announcement to put a ban in place in April of this year.

"We are extremely disappointed in this outcome and have grave concerns for the tens of thousands of animals who will be exported during this two-year wind down period both during their journey and at their destination."

Ashton says the world is watching as our Government turns a blind eye to the suffering of these animals. "Given that the decision to ban live export by sea was prompted by animal welfare concerns and the risk to New Zealand’s International reputation, how can the Government allow this trade to continue for two more years?"

Ashton says the Government has given no reassurance that new contracts won't be approved during this time or how further risks can be mitigated. "This leads us to believe that the industry will continue in full force in the lead up to the ban. We urge the Government to decline all new applications for live animal export, reconsider this timeframe and cease live export by sea at the earliest opportunity."