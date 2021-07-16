Students taste what EIT has to offer with free workshops

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 15:38

A world of opportunities, from vet nursing and social work, to a career as a chef or in screen production, was opened to local high school students at EIT’s Hawke’s Bay’s Campus in Taradale this week.

The biannual taster workshops, held from Monday to Wednesday, saw 128 students between the ages of 15 and 18 find out what their dream careers could be. EIT’s Team Leader - Liaison and Engagement, Mark Pugh says the taster days are a great way for EIT staff to connect with local secondary school students, who are potentially tomorrow’s EIT students, to showcase the range of pathways options available in their region.

"The workshops provide an insight into how our programmes are delivered and the facilities available to students at EIT," Mr Pugh said. "EIT Taster Days are an important component of the decision-making process for many students when considering their pathway from secondary school." Mr Pugh said feedback from taster days is overwhelmingly positive with many students sharing additional comments on how much they enjoyed the interactive delivery of the workshops. Karamu High School students Kahupikaki O’Donnell and Exzodia Cashmore took part in the Vet Nursing workshop which allowed students to meet the faculty’s animals, find out how to look after them and learn some of the basics about working in the animal industry.

Kahupikaki enjoyed the variety the taster workshop offered, including learning how to use a microscope, and cuddle the guinea pigs and rabbits. Exzodia, who is in Year 12, says she has wanted to do vet nursing ever since she was in primary school and the taster workshop has solidified her decision to study at EIT. She also took part in the Screen Production workshop on Wednesday morning, where students experienced the magic of green screen and sampled a taste of the movie world. For Year 11 Taradale High School student Tomas Dobson, his care for animals and desire to be a vet drove him to sign up. While he already does work experience with farm animals through school, he enjoyed getting a taster of what it would be like to study the qualification in a tertiary environment. Sacred Heart College student Lauren Harkness took part in a number of taster workshops including vet nursing and cheffing. The junior chefs were able to bake cookies and pies as part of a Mad Hatter themed cook off.

Workshops have also been held at EIT’s TairÄwhiti Campus this week, offering school students a Thai Kai experience or the opportunity to learn about engineering, hair and beauty, agriculture and a whole host of other subjects.