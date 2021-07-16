Palmerston North to host next Local Government New Zealand Conference

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 15:51

The 2022 Local Government New Zealand Conference will be held in Palmerston North on 21-23 July next year.

Local Government New Zealand President Stuart Crosby says the conference brings together about 600 leaders from across New Zealand.

"The LGNZ Conference is a highlight of the local government calendar and is in effect a melting pot for the sharing of ideas, innovation, and out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to how we as a sector are going to take on the challenges and opportunities facing our communities," said Mr Crosby.

"Palmerston North is the perfect place to do this, with its council having supported the development of a bustling hub, world-leading tertiary education centre and thriving communities."

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says he’s looking forward to showcasing a vibrant and exciting city to delegates.

"Our Council has a partnership with RangitÄne o ManawatÅ« that reflects their status as mana whenua. We work closely with iwi leadership to align their priorities with those of Council across the suite of strategies and policies that guide our collective work. Alongside Council, and partners Massey University and Toyota NZ, RangitÄne fully supports and welcomes the LGNZ conference to Palmerston North."

The conference will be held at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena. Venue Manager John Lynch says stage two of the Arena Masterplan was completed in April.

"We’re excited to show delegates our world-class facility. As a Council owned and operated facility, the Arena now boasts new facilities that reflect the progress and growth of our city."

Mayor Smith says he is confident delegates will be interested in some of the city’s key projects.

"For example, our Papaioea Social Housing project achieves economic and environmentally sustainable objectives in tandem with a level of design that elevates Papaioea Place well beyond other social housing in New Zealand. This project won the 2020 Western Architecture Award, boasting Lifemark 4 open-plan, eco-friendly and futureproof design."

"We’re also thrilled to showcase our ManawatÅ« River Framework which recognises the importance of our awa. The Framework is about enhancing physical connections with the river environment, expressing RangitÄne O ManawatÅ«’s connection with the awa, and creating a destination with multiple things to do."