More tests needed to confirm source of bacteria - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 17:48

Daily sampling of the water network supplying Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village has found no further sign of E. coli, but total coliform tests have detected some bacteria, the Dunedin City Council says.

The positive test for E. coli came last week, in a water quality sample taken at Karitane on Thursday, but daily sampling of the network supplying all three communities has detected no further sign of E. coli since then.

However, results from total coliform tests at Waikouaiti on Sunday and Karitane on Wednesday are being investigated to determine the exact type of bacteria found and the associated risk, DCC Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer says.

As a result, the DCC is once again reminding residents the ‘do not drink’ notice remains in place for water supplies to Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village.

Nobody should drink tap water, or use it for food preparation, while the notice remains in force. Water tanks providing safe water remain in all three communities, and residents are urged to continue using them.

Mr Dyer says the source of the E. coli and total coliform results is still being investigated and testing is continuing. Staff and contractors will also be busy over the next few days working to flush the network.

Residents in affected communities can expect to see this work being carried out over the weekend and early next week.

The DCC is working with Public Health South on the issue, and both parties need three days of clear results before being satisfied the water is free of E. coli or coliform bacteria.

We expect to have more information by mid-next week.

The DCC is also still working with PHS towards the lifting of the ‘do not drink’ notice once it is safe to do so.