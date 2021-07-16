Ake Ake Ake The story of Ihumatao on Maori + and Maori Television

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 17:39

AKE AKE AKE an emotive, powerful, and at times confronting three-part documentary recounting events surrounding the historic IhumÄtao occupation, available on the MAORI+ app, 16 July, and premiering 19 JULY 8.30 PM on MAORI TELEVISION.

For producer Whatanui Flavell, making AKE AKE AKE was a long journey that awoke a sleeping beast inside him, to make sure the story of Ihumatao was told.

"This isn’t just happening in Ihumatao, it's happening everywhere. It’s powerful, it's sad, it’s inspiring but it's also very hopeful for what the future could bring. If we want to move forward as a nation, we need to be able to watch and understand the story of Ihumatao," said Whatanui Flavell.

With unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes footage shot by cameraman, Conan Fitzpatrick, AKE, AKE, AKE tells an intimate story of loss, betrayal and resilience in the face of adversity.

"I knew about Ihumatao. However I knew nothing of the hard work by this whanau five years prior to the eviction, let alone the 150 years of injustices that have taken place on that whenua, to those people," Whatanui Flavell said.

The story is retold retrospectively through the eyes of six Cousins as they recount the heart-breaking experience and the trauma their ancestors endured over decades in their struggles to retain the land.

"I want people to see the connection that this whanau had to their whenua, which meant that they were willing to do absolutely anything to hold on to the last bit of whenua they had," said Mr Flavell.

‘Ake, ake, ake’ (meaning ‘as long as it takes’) is often preceded by the phrase ‘Ka whawhai tonu matou’ (‘we will continue to fight’). It is a phrase that has become synonymous with Maori protest.

Coinciding with the 2nd anniversary of the occupation that began in July 2019, AKE, AKE, AKE shows how the inspirational footsteps of protesters past still reverberate to this day.

"This was a campaign that drew its strength and will power from previous land movements. The difference was the use of modern technology to engage, motivate and shake a nation out of complacency."

Present day inteviews with the movements leaders, including Pania Newton and Qiane Matata-Sipu, makes for inspirational and emotional viewing. The documentary also includes interviews with experts and supporters, including archaeologists, policy advisors and elders.

"The most challenging part of this project was condensing this story in to 3 x 1 hour documentaries. We had to make some tough decisions about what to put in and what to leave out," said Whatanui Flavell.

AKE AKE AKE provides a fascinating insight into the minds and experiences of these cousins, who were brave enough to defend their whenua.

"Seeing Maori work together as whÄnau, make decisions as whanau, and draw strength from each other to create a really solid unit, now that is really powerful. And that is one of the lessons we can all learn from Ihumatao."