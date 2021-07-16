MAORI+ - The home of Maori Television content

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 18:00

Maori Television takes another step towards a ‘digital first’ footing with the exclusive release of AKE AKE AKE on the MAORI+ app at 8.00 AM on Friday 16 July 2021, three days before the documentary premieres at 8.30 PM on Monday 19 July - on MÄORI TELEVISION.

Shane Taurima Tahuhu Rangapu of Maori Television said the implementation of the Matarau, or digital first, strategy will see most Maori Television content being made available ahead of its broadcast on television.

"Earlier this year, we took a significant step when we launched our te Ao news app. Its success has been phenomenal and clearly driven by audience demand. Now we are moving towards making the rest of our content available to our audiences - whenever and wherever they want to access it.

"Having a strong digital presence is fundamental to our Matarau and audience-first priorities, so it is exciting to finally fully launch our app under the new MAORI+ brand.

"The name, MAORI+ says it all. We have more reo MÄori content than anywhere else; all housed on a platform that offers an enhanced viewing experience.

"As of now, we have more than 2000 hours of content available through MAORI+.

"I have set ambitious targets for the next three months, and to support that we’re rolling out a major campaign to attract people to MaORI+.

"The message to our audience is simple: ‘download, share, promote and bring our world into your world to enjoy our content wherever, and whenever you want, on virtually any screen," Mr Taurima says.

The app supports both Chromecast and Airplay.