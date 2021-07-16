Fire and Emergency ready to help communities affected by storm

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 20:05

Fire and Emergency NZ is ready to support civil defence on the West Coast and in Nelson-Tasman if communities need assistance during the storm.

Crews in Westport have been helping with precautionary evacuations of residents in low-lying areas of the town today.

Fire and Emergency activated its regional coordination centre in Christchurch earlier today and an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) squad has arrived on the coast in case there is a need for rapid assessments in the event of storm damage. Liaison staff are based in each civil defence emergency operations centre.

Response Coordinator Mike Bowden says Fire and Emergency is front-footing support for the West Coast and is ready for potential escalation anywhere in the upper South Island.