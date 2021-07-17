Renwick Lower Terrace residents advised to evacuate

Saturday, 17 July, 2021 - 13:20

Residents of the Lower Terrace in Renwick are being advised to evacuate their properties and stay with family or friends for the next 24 hours. This is necessary as the stop bank at Conders Bend is beginning to over top.

The streets affected include Alma Street North, Gee Street, Blicks Road, Brook Street North, Inkerman Street North, Oudenarde Street and Terrace Road.

Also, Bartlett’s Creek bridge, 20km up the Northbank Road from Renwick, has been washed out so access to the Northbank area, west of SH6 is now not possible. There are approximately 25 rural properties there that are cut off.

Wairau River levels upstream of the Waihopai/Wairau rivers’ confluence have already peaked and are starting to reduce.

We are expecting the peak in the lower Wairau between SH6 and SH1 over the next couple of hours.

A large number of roads are closed - listed below. All sports parks are closed.

SH6 Renwick to Havelock - closed

SH63 Renwick to St Arnaud - closed

See the Waka Kotahi NZTA website for the latest highway closures:

www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/10?layers=road-closures

If you are worried about potential flooding of your property, please call the Council on (03) 520 7400.

Wairau Valley township residents are advised to boil their water.

Roads closed

Queen Charlotte Drive - the whole road

Kaiuma Bay Rd due to a slip

Duncan Bay Rd due to a tree down blocking road

Para Rd (whole road) due to flooding

Chaytors/Wairau Bar Rd ferry bridge due to flooding

Northbank Road at Onamalutu due to trees down

Awatere Valley Rd east of fords due to a slip

Hammerichs Rd due to a tree down

Inkerman St due to flooding

Moenui Road

Waihopai Road

Dunbeath St off Kinross St

