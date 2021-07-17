SH1 Wairau River bridge is closed, further evacuations advised

Saturday, 17 July, 2021 - 16:31

The State Highway 1 bridge over the Wairau River has just been closed. The river is running very high, just under the structure.

Residents in part of the Lower Wairau have been advised to evacuate due to a stop bank breach near Ferry Road bridge. See map attached.

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Rarangi Fire Station. The affected area is:

- Neal Road bridge to Chaytors, Connolly’s and Wairau Bar roads

- The only access point now is via Neal Road bridge, into Rarangi Road.

Police have also closed State Highway 1 just north of Picton and at Spring Creek.

A state of local emergency was declared at 12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor.

Residents of the Lower Terrace in Renwick have been successfully evacuated. 221 properties were affected in Alma Street North, Gee Street, Blicks Road, Brook Street North, Inkerman Street North, Oudenarde Street and Terrace Road.

An information centre at Renwick Hall, 27 High Street has been set up by Marlborough Emergency Management. An emergency mobile alert has been sent to cell phones in the affected area.

Also, Bartlett’s Creek bridge, 20km up the Northbank Road from Renwick, has been washed out so access to the Northbank area, west of SH6 is now not possible. There are approximately 25 rural properties there that are cut off.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenna app, national media and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information.