Evacuation underway for Spring Creek township

Saturday, 17 July, 2021 - 17:38

All of Spring Creek township near Blenheim has been advised to evacuate due to an overtopping stop bank. This follows earlier evacuations in Renwick and part of the Lower Wairau near Blenheim.

Around 430 people live in 162 properties in Spring Creek. They are advised to seek accommodation in the Blenheim area with family or friends. If you have nowhere to go, please call the Council on (03) 520 7400.

A state of local emergency was declared at 12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenna app, national media and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information.