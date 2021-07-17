Evacuation underway for Tuamarina township

Saturday, 17 July, 2021 - 18:26

All of Tuamarina township near Blenheim has also been advised to evacuate due to a breached stop bank. This follows earlier evacuations in Spring Creek, Renwick and part of the Lower Wairau near Blenheim.

Around 270 people live in 99 properties in Tuamarina. They are advised to seek accommodation in the Blenheim area with family or friends. If you have nowhere to go, please call the Council on (03) 520 7400 or go to Stadium 2000 in Kinross St, Blenheim where an information centre is being set up. Evacuees will be allowed to cross the Wairau River bridge on SH1.

A state of local emergency was declared at 12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, national media and Brian FM on 100.9FM, and the Council website for further information.