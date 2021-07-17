Three lucky Lotto players win $333,333

Saturday, 17 July, 2021 - 21:37

Three Lotto players from Auckland, Christchurch and Ashburton will be celebrating tonight after each winning a scorching $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Relay Christchurch Airport in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike Four was also not struck tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.